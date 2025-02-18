BCWS supporting the Upper Similkameen Indian Band in prescribed burn planned for the Hedley area

Photo: File photo/BCWS

The BC Wildfire Service shared that they will be working with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band in conducting a prescribed burn as early as next week.

The goal involves reducing the build-up of dead grass in multiple treatment units covering up to 60 hectares on the Chuchuwayha IR #2.

"This will be taking place in the Hedley area of the Kamloops Fire Centre, about 30 kilometres southeast of the town of Princeton. This is part of an ongoing project with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band," BCWS said in their announcement.

Travellers and locals are advised that smoke may be visible from the Upper Similkameen Indian Band, the Community of Hedley and surrounding areas, as well as to motorists travelling along Highway 3.

"The exact timing of this burn will depend on weather and site conditions, but it could begin as early as Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal during burn operations, though smoke may also linger in the following days."

Along with removing dead grass, the burn aims to promote the growth of the area, improve ungulate winter grazing, remove forest fuels to reduce the long-term risk of wildfire, and "provide critical cross-training opportunities for BC Wildfire Service Personnel and members of the Upper Similkameen Indian Band."