Okanagan Falls flagship ice cream spot celebrating 35 years of operation

Photo: Tickleberry's

An iconic ice cream shop in Okanagan Falls is reaching a milestone and is throwing a party to celebrate it.

Tickleberry's is a famous favourite in the South Okanagan, and its flagship shop is frequently packed with locals and visitors.

The store will reopen for the year on March 1, and will be celebrating its 35 anniversary.

To celebrate Tickleberry's, the shop shared they're offering ice cream at the original price it was sold at over three decades ago — $1.

"All proceeds go to the Okanagan Falls Heritage Museum, who will be open and offering free entry," the shop shared in its event posting.

"So come and get your paws on a cone, visit the Okanagan Falls Heritage Museum and enjoy ice cream, glitter tattoos, balloon animals, a photo booth and a create your own ice cream contest."

The free family-friendly event promises to be an "unforgettable day filled with fun, nostalgia, and that's right — $1 ice cream!"

"Bring your friends, your sweet tooth, and let’s celebrate 35 years of scoops, smiles, and sweet memories!"

Tickleberry's is located at 1207 Main St. in Okanagan Falls.