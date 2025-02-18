City of Penticton Public Safety Advisory Committee members named

Photo: File photo

The City of Penticton announced that their new Public Safety Advisory Committee has been built and the first meeting is set for next week.

The 11-member committee that will discuss issues such as residential safety, business safety, public nuisance issues, graffiti, vandalism, traffic safety and other such topics.

“We are excited to get working with the community members who have been appointed to the committee and who will bring unique perspectives to the work,” Julie Czeck, the City’s director of public safety and partnerships said in a news release.

“We all have a shared goal of creating a safe and resilient community and the input from the committee will be invaluable as we move forward.”

More than 40 applications were received to serve on the committee and the 11 chosen are:

Tia Carlesimo

Loki Croft

Cheyanne Fath

Cherry Fernandez

Scott Jacobsen

Jeff Leonard

Michael Magnusson

Heather Montgomery

James Palanio

Alex Waddington

Holly Wakeman

The Public Safety Advisory Committee will make recommendations to city council on public safety issues within the community.

This includes advise on the creation and implementation of the Community Safety and Well-being Plan.

Council also changed the original terms of reference to have two non-voting city council representatives, and appointed Couns. Campbell Watt and Ryan Graham to the roles.

The first meeting is set for Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. at City Hall in Committee Room A or via Zoom.

For more information on Council Committees, including live Zoom links for meetings, go to www.penticton.ca/committees