Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest announce lineup for 2025 Penticton festival

Photo: Kidzfest

Penticton's Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest will be returning for its fifth year running, bringing activities and entertainment to the city this summer.

The children’s festival unveiled its lineup on Tuesday, along with an announcement that it is expanding with a move to Okanagan Lake Park.

From June 5 to 7, the park will be full of children and families enjoying the festival as the Kidzfest Main Stage will host a full schedule of performing artists.

For 2025, the Kidzfest theme is “In Full Colour”.

“This year’s theme reflects the uniqueness in each one of us and the celebration of how much more wonderful our world is when we bring all of those unique qualities, understandings and experiences together to make our community a more colourful place," festival organizers, Rachel Bland and Jacki Kliever said in a press release.

Headline Performers:

Merry Marching Band (Quebec) – Comedic musical troupe introduces the audience to a wide variety of styles, eras and genres.

Amanda Panda (Alberta) – Hula hoop and circus skills talents from a high energy dancer and an enthusiastic professional.

Karima Essa (British Columbia) – A three-time Canadian National Dance champion, Essa is Vancouver’s very own Bollywood star.

Kym Gouchie (British Columbia) – Indigenous musician and storytelling bring awareness to First Nations and women’s issues. She was recently nominated for the 2025 Juno Award for Children’s Album of the Year.

The Great Balanzo (Alberta) –Circus and comedy show for all ages

Penny Pom Pom (British Columbia) – Children’s entertainer with catchy, original songs and will be at Tiny Town, a designated area for 5 and under guests

Tickets are available starting March 1st for school groups and April 1st for general public.

"Kidzfest is for all ages and there is a place for everyone to be involved! Join us as a guest, a volunteer, a business sponsor or take part in our new Festival Buddy program where you can purchase tickets that will be donated to families who may not be able to otherwise attend."

Email [email protected] for more details on these opportunities.

More info at www.hahahahkidzfest.com for all the ticket information, performance schedules, volunteer opportunities and festival details.