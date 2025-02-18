South Okanagan Similkameen SPCA in need of donations of dog food

Photo: Pixabay

The South Okanagan Similkameen SPCA is putting out a plea for donations, as their food bank program is in urgent need.

The rescue said on Monday they are looking for both dry and canned food for puppies and adult dogs.

"This program helps support families in our community who may be struggling to feed their beloved pets, ensuring that no dog goes hungry due to financial hardship," they shared in a social media post.

"Right now, our shelves are running low, and we need your help! Whether it’s a bag of kibble or a few cans of wet food, every donation makes a difference. Puppy food is especially needed, but we are grateful for any and all contributions to keep tails wagging and bowls full."

The donated food is given out to people and their animals in need in the community and is a heavily relied-upon resource for many.

Donations can be dropped off at 2200 Dartmouth Dr., Penticton, anytime from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The rescue even has an Amazon wishlist if people can't stop by but still want to help out.

While monetary donations go to help animals in the community, they might not go directly to the food bank, which is why physical items are best.

Pet food and supplies are available for pick up seven days a week, year-round. Contact [email protected] or 250-493-0136 for any special requests.