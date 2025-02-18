Well-known South Okanagan prolific offender on trial again

Photo: RCMP File Photo

The beginning of a trial against a South Okanagan prolific offender started in Penticton courts on Tuesday morning.

Andrew Robert Hardenstine is facing nine charges, including illegally possessing a firearm and assaulting a peace officer.

Hardenstine pled not guilty to all counts on Tuesday before a voir dire hearing proceeded.

A voir dire – a trial within a trial to determine the admissibility of evidence – has been set to take place over the next four days.

Proceedings from a voir dire cannot be published.

Hardenstine was arrested on April 5, 2024 in Okanagan Falls, after he was wanted for multiple warrants, including flight from police, drive while disqualified, driving while prohibited, driving while suspended and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Police had started their manhunt for Hardenstine in February. At the time, their search led them to a property on 100th Avenue in Osoyoos, when officers found illicit drugs and a loaded firearm at the property, but has not found Hardenstine.

RCMP sent out a notice that they were looking for him, warning the public that he was known to possess weapons and was considered armed and dangerous.

At the end of April 2024, Hardenstine was sentenced to spend another year behind bars for a 2022 incident that saw him fleeing police on a motorbike at a reckless speed, all while under a driving prohibition and without a licence.

Hardenstine has a long history of drug and gun-related offences.