Photo: Contributed A 5th-wheel was consumed by fire in Okanagan Falls on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025.

An RV went up in flames in Okanagan Falls Monday evening.

A nearby resident says there was an explosion and fire in a 5th-wheel trailer parked at the Playa Okanagan RV park on Main Street around 5:30 p.m.

Flames could be seen shooting from the trailer.

The witness says firefighters were on the scene quickly but within minutes the 5th wheel was “fully consumed by fire”.