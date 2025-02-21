Penticton Tennis Club already gearing up for finer weather

Photo: Penticton Tennis Club

It may still be winter but the Penticton Tennis Club is looking ahead, announcing the dates for their annual tennis programs, lessons and camps for this year.



Junior programs will run May 3 - June 21, 2025, open to kids aged 6 to 16 who want to learn the basic fundamentals of the sport. The cost is $75 per student.



The club will also be offering a high performance program players that have advanced past the basics, at a cost of $100.

In addition, the club is offering three weeks of tennis camp running Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. during one of three sessions:

Week #1 - June 30 - July 4

Week #2 - July 14 - July 18

Week #3 - August 11 - August 15

Players that are registered for one of the eight-week programs before March 31 will be eligible to win a free week of summer camp. For more information click here.