Lots of Family Day fun to be had in Penticton

Photo: Penticton Vees Family Day skate with the Vees today.

Enjoy your Family Day with a number of family-friendly activities around the South Okanagan.

Grab a bite at Cannery Brewing on Ellis Street, which is what marketing director Kim Lawton describes as a “community gathering space.”

“A place where people from the community can get together and spend time together,” she said. “Our space is inclusive and meant to be enjoyed by everyone, which includes families. We have many families who visit regularly, with kids of all ages. We even have some mom and baby groups that meet-up at Cannery Brewing. Many of our employees have young children that are here regularly, and it's important for us to be a place that everyone enjoys coming to.”

Kids can enjoy the kids’ menu featuring kids’ nachos and kids’ chicken sticks, or other items on the regular menu such as the pretzel bombs.

“We believe they come frequently because we are a community gathering space, and people of all ages enjoy our space. We have a casual vibe. People can relax, catch up with family and friends, and enjoy a variety of delicious dishes and beverages,” said Lawton.

Kids can enjoy non-alcoholic drinks such as Phillips Soda Works.

“We are open on Family Day from 11am-9pm. If families are out taking in some of the fun activities around town, we invite you to join us afterwards. Sit back, relax and talk about the day and create new memories while enjoying our Chicken Nachos and some Phillips Craft Sodas.”

Don’t miss the Wild Education happening at the Penticton Lakeside Resort on Family Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $15 per adult, $10 per child and children two and under are free.

The hands-on experience features over 20 different species of reptiles, arachnids and other small mammals.

Bring the family to Penticton’s Clue Solvers, an outdoor, fast-paced scavenger hunt and escape room. Perfect for all ages, the game includes a three-kilometre walk around town, typically designed to be finished in 90 minutes to two hours (but there’s no time limit!)

Simply book your game online and you’ll receive an email. Your game is live, with no expiry date, meaning you can play whenever you want, with whoever, and however many people, you want!

It’s a great way to get outside and enjoy the fresh air (just be sure to dress warm!)

And what better way to embrace this winter holiday than with Canada's favourite sport, hockey.

There is a Family Day matinee game against the West Kelowna Warriors at the South Okanagan Events Centre and, as always, kids can attend for free.

Plus, after the game, attend a free skate with the Vees themselves on the arena ice! Bring your own skates and helmets.

"Stick around and hang out with your favourite players, get autographs, and take pictures," says the team.

