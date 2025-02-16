Summerland Animal Sanctuary looking for home for 'diva' cat after owner moves away

Casey Richardson

A four year old cat that was surrendered to a Summerland rescue is looking to find the perfect home.

Critteraid Animal Sanctuary President Lori Huot-Stewart said Iris was surrendered to them after her original owner had to move back to Calgary, and the friend that they had given her to realized they're not allowed to have cats.

"So here she is. She's been bounced quite a bit. We don't know a lot about her, so we are building a list of positives while we have her," she said.

"One, she has the best little chin markings that I find so adorable. Two, she is friendly, but she will let you know when enough love is enough. Three, Iris is spayed and vaccinated."

Iris will need an indoor home with no young kids or other cats or dogs.

"So basically, she's just a diva looking for her own perfect family," Huot-Stewart said with a chuckle.

If you're interested in meeting Iris, send Critteraid an email at [email protected] attention 'Delightful Diva' to arrange your appointment.