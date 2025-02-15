Summerland Ornamental Gardens hosting volunteer open house

Photo: Summerland Ornamental Gardens

The Friends of the Summerland Ornamental Gardens Society (FOG) are looking to add helpers with a love of gardening to their team

FOG will be hosting at volunteer open house at the start of next month.

The gardens have been cared for by the Friends of the Summerland Ornamental Gardens Society (FOG) since 1991 when Agriculture Canada — now Agriculture Agri-food Canada (AAFC) — phased out their horticulture program.

Showcasing ornamental horticulture, natural and man-made landscapes as well as heritage preservation in the community, the gardens have remained a special place in the South Okanagan.

Locals can come out for an information session on Saturday, March 1, to learn all about the gardens and what volunteer opportunities be of interest.

The session takes place at the George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre in Summerland, running from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

For more information, reach out to Connie at [email protected]