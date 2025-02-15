Okanagan Falls Elementary School hosting 50/50 fundraiser for technology upgrades

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Okanagan Falls Elementary School Parent Advisory Council is hoping to get some updated technology in the kids' classrooms, hosting a 50/50 fundraiser.

The PAC is launched sales in December and is selling the $5 tickets until April 1. Then the winner will be drawn on April 2.

The fundraising efforts are to support upgrades to school technology, hoping to provide students with access to the latest technological learning tools, such as iPads and robots for coding workshops.

The winner will be contacted to claim their prize.

Tickets can be purchased online here.