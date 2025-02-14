Penticton Academy of Music & Dramatic Arts hosting special workshops for Ignite the Arts Festival

Photo: PAMDA

The Penticton Academy of Music & Dramatic Arts will be hosting three creative workshops for those of all ages at the upcoming Ignite the Arts Festival.

PAMDA said they hope to encourage creativity, collaboration, and artistic expression for musicians of all levels.

First up is the Youth Songwriting Camp, which takes place from March 24 to 28. Returning for its fourth year, young musicians will get the opportunity to develop their skills in songwriting, music, and spoken word poetry.

The workshop will be led by Corwin Fox, Tereza Tomek, and Naomi Shore, three professional musicians and educators, which will finish off with a showcase concert at the Dream Café at the start of the festival weekend.

For adults with a love of songwriting, their bootcamp takes place from March 26-28. Open to seasoned musicians or those new to the craft, the Adult Songwriting Bootcamp will explore the art of songwriting and connecting with other music enthusiasts.

This workshop will be led by two Juno-nominated musicians, Dave and Kirby Barber. The duo will help participants experiment with melody and lyrics, and create something meaningful.

Participants will also be invited to perform their new creations at the Festival's Songwriters Circle at the Dream Café on Friday night.

For those who enjoy preforming in the an unscripted atmosphere, check out the Improv Workshop on March 29, 1 p.m. at the Legacy Den.

Participants will get the chance to step outside their comfort zones and into a "world of spontaneous musical collaboration."

The 90-minute session is open to musicians and performers of all levels who want to explore improvisation. Festival passholders attend for free, PAMDA students can join for $25, and the general public can attend at the door for $35.

“We absolutely love being part of Ignite the Arts Festival,” Catherine Jones, executive director of PAMDA said in a news release.

“The energy, the creativity, and the sense of community that fills the city during the festival weekend are truly special. We look forward to welcoming visiting festival-goers and musicians, sharing in the joy of music, and making lasting musical memories together.”

For more information and to register, visit pentictonacademyofmusic.ca