Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce looking for seven new directors

Photo: Contributed

Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce is looking for local professionals to join its board of directors as it prepares for its annual general meeting next month.

The nomination window is now open for candidates with experience in businesses or organizations of all sizes, across all industries and sectors. Hopefuls must be chamber members in good standing, and they have until Thursday, Feb. 20, at noon to submit their applications for three-year terms.

Electronic voting will take place from March 5-10, with the results announced at the annual general meeting. There are seven director positions available.

The AGM will take place on March 11 at 11:30 a.m., and it will feature lunch followed by the meeting.

More information about becoming a director can be found here, and AGM tickets are available on the chamber website here.