Penticton's Okanagan College hosting Spring Break kids’ camps with trade workshops and Go Kart racing

Photo: Camp OC Images

Looking for a place for the kids to have fun over Spring Break?

Check out Camp OC in Penticton: Spring Break edition.

Okanagan College has announced the launch of its first-ever Spring Break kids’ camps, offering three different educational experiences to local youth during the upcoming break.

"For many families, activity camps are more than just a way to keep kids active during the break — they’re an opportunity for growth, learning, and confidence building. For Isabella Tamayo, Camp OC provided exactly that," the college shared in a news release.

Tamayo attended the Survivor and Babysitting camps last year, where she developed "valuable life skills in a hands-on learning environment."

“Camp OC provided Isabella with a safe and supportive space to explore her passions and gain independence,” said Omar Tamayo, Isabella’s father.

“As a parent, it’s comforting to know that Camp OC is a place where kids can grow, learn, and prepare for their future."

The inaugural spring break program has three camps being offered this year including:

Jr. Ready, Set, Go Kart (for children entering grades 4-6 in fall 2025)

Explore the Trades (for children entering grades 4-6 in fall 2025)

Meddling with Metal (for youth entering grades 7-9 in fall 2025)

“This is an incredible opportunity for Penticton families to provide their children with fun, educational experiences during spring break," said Kristine Clarkson, Camp OC program coordinator.

"Our camps are designed to spark curiosity, build skills, and create lasting memories."

Visit Camp OC Penticton Spring Break for full details and registration online or contact Warren Edis at [email protected] to secure your child's spot.

Summer Camp OC details and schedules will be available online on Monday, Feb. 24 online at okanagan.bc.ca/camp-oc with registration opening on Mar. 4.