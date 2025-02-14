Big wins for Penticton skating club at 2025 Skate Canada Okanagan Regional Championships

Photo: Contributed Noa Kan

Penticton's Glengarry Skating Club had a big showing at the 2025 Skate Canada Okanagan Regional Championships.

Glengarry had 30 skaters attend in 47 events — the most at any competition in the past decade.

The club saw a number of podium finishes:

Gold: 14

Silver: 22

Bronze: 6

A particularly shining moment noted by head coach Trevor Buttenham came as Noa Kan competed in the Pre-Novice Women event, earning 24.72pts in the Short (3rd place) and 51.66pts in the Free (2nd place), for a combined score of 76.38pts.

All three of those were a personal best for the up-and-coming skater.

For more information about the Glengarry Skating Club, click here.