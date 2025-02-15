Parkdale Place Housing Society in Summerland grateful for generous donation

Photo: Contributed

Parkdale Place Housing Society in Summerland is overwhelmed with gratitude for a recent $28.3K donation from the Summerland Health Care Auxiliary for a transportation van.

The housing society is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing for mid to low-income senior citizens in the community.

For a long time, they have been hoping to expand the services offered to residents by purchasing a passenger van that can take them on errands and outings.

This donation will allow that to happen.

"The van will facilitate access to essential services and a variety of social, recreational, and educational outings, fostering a greater sense of community and well-being," reads a press release from the society.

The society had submitted a request to the auxiliary when they found a used 2020 Ford Transit they believed would fit their needs. The auxiliary agreed to fund 50 per cent of the cost, and came through with a cheque in early February..

"On behalf of the residents, staff, board, and members of Parkdale Place Housing Society, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Summerland Health Care Auxiliary for their incredibly generous donation," reads the press release.

"We are deeply humbled by their willingness to support our organization in such a meaningful way."