Penticton's Lakeshore Drive police activity wrapped up

Photo: Chelsea Powrie Lakeshore Drive in Penticton is closed off at Power Street due to police activity.

UPDATE: 2:50 p.m.

Lakeshore Drive is now open following a police incident Friday morning.

As of 2:45 p.m. all police tape has been removed and RCMP is no longer on scene.

Castanet is awaiting comment from police as to the nature of the incident.

ORIGINAL: 11:45 a.m.

Penticton police officers have converged in front of two Lakeshore Drive motels, ostensibly attempting to apprehend at least one person.

Officers could be heard over a speaker calling “you are under arrest come out with your hands in the air” at a motel unit at the Shoreline when Castanet reporter Chelsea Powrie arrived on the scene shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Who the person they're trying to reach is, or what they are accused of has not been made clear.

Police have cordoned off the sidewalk in front of the Tiki Shores and Shoreline motels.

Lakeshore Drive is closed off at Power Street.