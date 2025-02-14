Penticton police on Lakeshore Drive attempting arrest

Photo: Chelsea Powrie Lakeshore Drive in Penticton is closed off at Power Street due to police activity.

Penticton police officers have converged in front of two Lakeshore Drive motels and are trying to apprehend a suspect.

Officers can be heard over a speaker calling “you are under arrest come out with your hands in the air” at a motel unit at the Shoreline, a Castanet reporter on the scene said.

Who the person they're trying to reach is, or what they are accused of has not been made clear.

Police have cordoned off the sidewalk in front of the Tiki Shores and Shoreline motels as they work to get a suspect into custody.

