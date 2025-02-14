Penticton by-election nomination period for would-be councillors coming next week

Photo: Contributed

The nomination period for Penticton's upcoming by-election begins next week.

Just one seat is open on council, following now-MLA Amelia Boultbee's departure in the fall. Another seat is inactive but is not open — Coun. James Miller remains on mandatory paid leave while facing historical criminal sexual assault charges.

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, prospective candidates to fill Boultbee's former seat can file their completed nomination forms at City Hall. The nomination period is open until Feb. 28.

Nomination packages will be made public on the city's website.

“We encourage people to make an appointment to file their nomination documents to ensure the process is as smooth as possible,” said Angie Collison, the city’s chief election officer, in a press release.

To make an appointment, email [email protected] or call 250-490-2410.

More information and nomination packages can be found online here.