Several reports circulating suggest the Penticton Vees are set to leave the BCHL

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

Multiple reports are circulating Thursday indicating the Penticton Vees are set to become the Western Hockey League’s 23rd franchise.

A story published in the Vancouver Province indicates nothing has been finalized yet, although league plans were discussed at this weeks board of governors meeting in Vegas according to a league source.

The Vees have apparently applied for an expansion franchise with the WHL.

Rumours to that effect have been circulating for several months.

If the Vees are accepted as an expansion franchise it would be a serious blow to the BC Hockey League which broke away from Hockey Canada prior to the start of the 2023-2024 season.

Penticton has been the BCHL’s flagship team for years, having won the Interior Division regular season crown 13 years running. They won national championships in 1986 and 2012.

They have also won 19 Interior playoff championships.

They consistently draw the most fans of any team in the league at the 5,000 seat South Okanagan Events Centre.

Any entry into the league would require team ownership to not only pay an expansion fee to the Western Hockey League, but also compensate the Kelowna Rockets since Penticton falls within the Rockets territorial rights area.

Attempts to reach the Vees for comment have not been successful.