Penticton gets visit from CC-295 Kingfisher aircraft

Photo: Mike Biden

Penticton residents may have noticed a distinctive yellow airplane circling the city Wednesday evening around 5 p.m.

It was a CC-295 Kingfisher, one of the latest search and rescue aircraft in Canada's arsenal, ostensibly training in the clear blue skies.

The aircraft is one of a fleet rolled out in 2024 that are deployed across Canada to assist with search and rescue initiatives.

Local photographer Mike Biden was able to capture some images of the aircraft on the tarmac at Penticton Regional Airport.