Penticton RCMP locate vehicle associated with shooting on Winnipeg Street

Penticton RCMP have located and seized a vehicle associated with a shooting on Winnipeg Street on Monday.

Police were called to a residence in the 400 block Monday morning, which has a history of being the target of shootings.

RCMP said they believed the shooting was a targeted incident, occurring during daylight hours at a known "problem" property.

No one was found injured, but officers were on scene gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses throughout the day.

“Specialized teams, with the support of the South East District Emergency Response Unit, were able to locate and seize the crime vehicle connected to this week’s shooting,” Cpl. Rebecca Frazier of the Penticton RCMP Serious Crimes Unit said in a news release.

"Officers continue to work tirelessly to pursue multiple investigative avenues in an effort to identify those responsible for this brazen act of violence.”

Investigators ask anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or was in the area around the time with dash-cam footage to contact Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.