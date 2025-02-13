253453
Penticton  

Penticton Community Policing holding event on child, youth safety at Gyro Park

Penticton Community Policing is hosting a free event at Gyro Park today focused on child and youth safety.

The organization has a booth set up in the park, offering free materials for youth and parents.

That includes:

  • Free personal ID kit to take fingerprints of kids for records
  • Information on proper carseat installation
  • Free tour of a police car for kids
  • Information on personal and online safety
  • information about initiatives such as Crime Stoppers

The team will be on site at Gyro until 2 p.m. today, Thursday Feb. 13.

