Penticton Community Policing holding event on child, youth safety at Gyro Park

Photo: Contributed
Penticton Community Policing is hosting a free event at Gyro Park today focused on child and youth safety.
The organization has a booth set up in the park, offering free materials for youth and parents.
That includes:
- Free personal ID kit to take fingerprints of kids for records
- Information on proper carseat installation
- Free tour of a police car for kids
- Information on personal and online safety
- information about initiatives such as Crime Stoppers
The team will be on site at Gyro until 2 p.m. today, Thursday Feb. 13.