Drivers along Highway 3 in Keremeos near Becks Road can expect some delays in both directions for road work next week.

In a notice issued Thursday, DriveBC said that maintenance is planned for 2.2 kilometres.

The road work will take place from Feb. 18 to 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Single lane alternating traffic will be in place.