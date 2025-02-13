Busy night for police in Penticton involved truck fire, apparent assault

Photo: Dan Brazinha

Police had a busy night in Penticton, responding to a reported assault and a truck fire.

Witnesses first took to social media to report heavy police presence in the King Street area near the IGA parking lot, allegedly due to an assault.

Early Thursday morning, Castanet witnessed RCMP in that area on King Street knocking on doors.

Also Wednesday night, a truck was completely destroyed in a fire behind Penticton's Dartmouth Drive.

Witness Dan Brazinha said he saw the fire behind his cul-de-sac around 9:45 p.m., hearing a couple of explosions while he was taking pictures.

He added that a large police presence attended the area after.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP and the Penticton Fire Department for more information.