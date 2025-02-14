Summerland council tentatively agrees to help provide financial support to restore local baseball field

Photo: Contributed Melissa Taylor speaks to council in January with the support of the Summerland Minor Baseball teams in the chambers

Summerland council tentatively agreed to provide some financial support for the restoration of a local baseball field on Tuesday, a movement spearheaded by a family looking to honour their son.

Husband and wife fundraising team Jeff and Melissa Taylor are working on breathing back life into Living Memorial Park.

Their son, Hendriks Jon Taylor, passed away last summer at the age of 16. Hendriks had lived with a brain tumour and ultimately took his own life.

The parents want to rename "Field 2" to Field 96, named after Hendriks' jersey number, but otherwise keep the name Living Memorial Park.

Their fundraiser, which has a goal of $750,000, would go towards completely renovating the field and surrounding area, including adding new lighting, grandstands, batting cages, redoing the field, adding new fencing, and new bases and upgrading the bathrooms which have fallen into disrepair.

The Taylors have also applied for the Toronto Blue Jays Field Of Dreams grant, which provides funding to design, refurbish and build local baseball diamonds in communities across the country.

Melissa shared in an update to Castanet in December that they have been screened into the final stage of the Blue Jays Cares Foundation grant.

The family, along with the Summerland Minor Baseball Association (SMBA) appeared before Mayor and council in January, asking the district to allocate funds to match the potential award from the Blue Jays Cares Grant, Field of Dreams Program up to the amount of $250,000.

To date, SMBA has raised more than $76,000 through a GoFundMe and has plans in place for a variety of fundraising efforts that will continue locally, and on the coast, as they move into spring.

The group was already provided a letter of support from council on the project to include in their application.

They hoped to have confirmed council support before the end of January to help build up their chances in the grant application process.

Council deferred the decision to February however, asking staff to bring back budget advice and options for consideration to the next council meeting.

Speaking to it on Tuesday, council again debated the pricey ask from the group, in the face of a call to lower spending from residents while also seeing the opportunity the field rebuild could bring.

Staff outlined where money could come in regards to different sources, such as the community building fund or allocating money from the electrical utility.

“This is an extremely worthwhile project and it would certainly create a greater attraction,” Coun. Janet Peake said, noting that she would still want to wait to see if the group was awarded the grant.

Council agreed that they could send a letter stating they could find up to $250K to support the project, depending on what the grant provides.

The amount of council support and funding sources would be determined if grant money comes in at a later date.

Should SMBA not be selected by Blue Jays Cares, the request would return to council for funding consideration through the regular budgeting process.

The motion passed with Coun. Peake and Coun. Doug Patan opposed.