Enemy number one: Village of Keremeos staff sick of wet wipes clogging system

Photo: Village of Keremeos

The Village of Keremeos is asking residents to be aware of what they are flushing down their pipes.

In a social media post Wednesday, village staff said public works staff are spending "far too much time unclogging and repairing mechanical components of our new waste water treatment system."

The current number one enemy for the system is wet wipes.

"Please do not flush anything other than pee, poop or toilet paper down the toilets. Even if something says flushable or disposable - it is not. Wet wipes do not break down and contain abrasive fibres that are harmful to the waste water treatment system," villages staff said in a press release.

In December, the village reported that their lift stations had been plugging up over multiple days resulting in several emergency calls.