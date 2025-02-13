Penticton’s Okanagan College hosting exhibit designed to dispel myths around sexual assault

Casey Richardson

An exhibit travelling through the Okanagan College campuses aims to challenge victim-blaming in sexual assault situations.

After stops in Revelstoke, Vernon, Salmon Arm and Kelowna, the "What Were You Wearing" exhibit set up in Penticton this week.

The exhibit showcased outfits described as they were worn by assault survivors, alongside their stories.

The lineup of 14 outfits includes a prom dress, a lifeguard uniform, a four-year-old's sundress, jeans and a t-shirt, among others.

One quote in answer to 'What were you wearing?' reads; "My work uniform. A red t-shirt, black leggings and Converse. They were wearing the same thing, just with cargo shorts. They were my supervisor."

Another reads: "My lifeguard uniform. She said, 'Guys can't be raped.' She didn't stop."

The initiative, which is part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, includes resources like on-site counselling and community events to promote consent and dispel myths.

Administrator at Okanagan College's Penticton campus Juliana Buitenhuis said the intention of the exhibit is to dispel the myth that it matters what someone is wearing or where they were.

"It's a very powerful exhibit, which is why we have warnings and we also have curtains so people can choose to enter as they wish and if they wish," she said.

"This initiative started in another post secondary, and it's been kind of moving through many post secondaries in the States and in Canada. It started in Vernon a couple years ago and we really wanted to have it on all campuses, but really it is to talk about the importance of consent and to stop victim blaming for all victims of sexual abuse and assault."

Alysha Punnett, a registered clinical counsellor on the Penticton campus, said "What were you wearing?" remains one of the most common questions that survivors get asked.

"The whole question of what a person is wearing somehow being responsible for sexual assault that they are a survivor of, is misplaced. It's a mistaken way to go about engaging with somebody who has been a survivor of sexual assault," she said.

"If you walk through, you can see the wide diversity and range of outfits that are in there. It's not just female clothes. It's not only adult clothes. There's a sari in there. It's different ethnicities and it showcases the truth of sexual assault in our communities."

Punnett said the initial reaction from people is generally shock.

"It is important that we talk about this as a reality of what happens in Penticton, in B.C., in Canada, the world over," she added. "There's a certain amount of validation that comes from visualizing these stories for other survivors as well."

The hope is that people will continue to talk after viewing it.

"I think something that is confronting like this is inevitably a spin off for further conversations," Punnett said.

"With exhibits like this or events like this, I'm often aware that the people who attend already know about the issues. It's a little bit like preaching to the choir ... This is still a really important issue and an important thing to talk about and so I really just hope for those wider conversations that trickle out into the community."

On Thursday, the college is hosting a consensual sex talk event, "Let’s Get Consensual" with community service providers, including the Foundry, Interior Health and the student union in attendance.

Buitenhuis said the event will focus on the importance of consent, and continuing to dispel the myths of victim blaming.

Punnett added that they will be taking on the "grey area that runs from completely consensual interaction to a sexual assault."

"What happens if someone changes their mind halfway through? That's allowed and needs to be listened to."

The What Were You Wearing installation will be in room PC-113 at the Penticton campus until Friday. The self-guided exhibit is open to all Okanagan College students and staff, as well as the public.

For students and staff, the exhibit can be emotionally triggering for those impacted by sexual violence. Those on campus who would like to speak with someone for support, can reach out to counselling services at [email protected]