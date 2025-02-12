Decision day in Okanagan Falls is looming, as the community looks to incorporate

Voting opportunities are looming for Okanagan Falls residents on the question of whether to incorporate.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen advises electors that advance voting will occur Wednesday, March 12 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the RDOS main office in Penticton.

Then, general voting will take place on Saturday, March 22 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre.

The question at hand is: "Are you in favour of incorporating Okanagan Falls as a municipality?"

It has been discussed in the community for many years, but has never gotten to the stage of a community vote.



"There is no need to pre-register to vote, as the registration of qualified electors will take place at the time of voting. You will be required to make a declaration that you meet certain requirements," reads a press release from the RDOS.

Those wondering about eligibility can visit rdosregionalconnections.ca.



"Resident electors must produce two pieces of identification, at least one with a signature. Picture identification is not necessary. The identification must prove both residency and identity," reads the press release.



Non-resident property electors need the same two pieces of identification, plus "proof that they are entitled to register in relation to the property by completing a Non-Resident Property Elector Registration form, and, if there is more than one owner, provide written consent from a majority of the property owners to one owner voting."

Mail-in ballot packages are also available. They can be requested in person at the RDOS office in Penticton, or online.

Questions can be addressed to RDOS Legislative Services at [email protected] or 250-492-0237 (toll-free 1-877-610-3737).