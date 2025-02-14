Calling South Okanagan kid creatives: Enter Colours 4 Kids art contest

Photo: Pixabay stock image

The annual Wildstone Colours 4 Kids Run may not be until the summer, but the fun is already ramping up with a kids colouring contest.

All young artists ages 3 to 12 are invited to show off their creativity for a chance for their work to adorn the fun run t-shirts at this year's event.

The event supports the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre, and all it does for kids with developmental difficulties throughout the South Okanagan and Similkameen regions.

"Whether it's through vibrant colours, fun shapes or unique designs, we want to see how you express the power of community and the joy of family," reads a flyer from Wildstone Construction Group.

"Your art will be showcased as part of our effort to highlight the incredible work OSNS does for kids and families in our community and the impact Wildstone's Colours 4 Kids Run has in bringing people together."

To enter, kids should:

Create artwork on an 8.5x11 piece of paper

Drop off the artwork at Wildstone Construction, 1-1011 Main Street, or OSNS, 103-550 Carmi Avenue

The deadline to enter is Feb. 28.

In addition to having the artwork printed on all the fun run t-shirts, the winner will receive a free entry into the run and a race pack.

"Join us in celebrating the power of art, community, and family! We can't wait to see how you express these important themes through your creativity."

The Wildstone Colours 4 Kids Run 2025 is anticipated to be scheduled in June.