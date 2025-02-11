Penticton Vees have busy long weekend capped off with special Family Day game and skate

Photo: Jack Murray File photo of Conyr Hellyer, Vees captain.

The Penticton Vees have a busy long weekend ahead with a packed schedule of games, including two at home.

On Friday night, they face off against the Trail Smoke Eaters, who are hot on their tail for the top spot in the top spot in the BCHL Interior Conference standings.

Then on Saturday, the Vees trek to Vernon for an evening bout with the Vipers. Fans can listen live on Bounce Radio 800 AM or watch live online here.

On Monday, Feb. 17, Family Day, the Vees are back in Penticton to battle the West Kelowna Warriors in a special matinee game.

After the game, the Vees will be hosting a skate with the team from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Kids and adults alike are welcome to bring their skates and hang out with the players, get autographs and take pictures. No skate or helmet rentals will be available.

Kids 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets for both home games are available online here. As always, youth 18 and under attend for free.