Historic gardens in Summerland looking for volunteers for new season

Photo: Contributed Summerland Ornamental Gardens

The Friends of the Ornamental Gardens Society is gearing up for another season of growth and beauty in Summerland, and is excited to welcome potential volunteers to an upcoming open house.

The Summerland Ornamental Gardens are a 109-year-old, 15-acre site perched on the edge of Trout Creek Canyon that is maintained by an army of passionate volunteers.

"If you have a garden you know that it doesn’t grow successfully without your involvement. Whether it’s a few minutes a week or a good part of every morning the garden relies on you," says Scott Austin, gardening expert with the gardens.

"It just doesn’t happen magically!"

That is why the non-profit society needs volunteers to help the garden continue. In 2024, 95 active volunteers logged over 7,700 throughout the seasons.

"There were ten active teams involved in on going flower bed renovations, weeding, light pruning, plantings, development of Rose gardens, continued expansion of micro irrigation projects and more," explains Austin.

"As well, volunteers are active in areas of administration, fundraising, tours, event planning, workshops/education, social media and communications."

As spring approaches, the society is hosting a volunteer open house event on Saturday, March 1 at the Ryga Centre in downtown Summerland for any interested gardeners, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Drop by to learn about membership, volunteering and more.

"If you’re new to the valley and want to learn about gardening in a new climate being amongst fellow avid gardeners is the perfect environment. Being a part of a team in this stunning setting is a wonderful social experience," Austin says.

"Use your skills to help maintain and preserve a historic garden. Those skills are not limited to planting, pruning and weeding! If you’re a photographer, a woodworker, a writer or a computer wizard there’s a spot for you. Mark March 1 on your calendar and come and see how you can contribute."

Visit www.summerlandgardens.org for more information about the gardens, the society and the upcoming events planned for 2025.