Penticton's Ignite the Arts festival teases peek at 2025 lineup

Penticton's Ignite the Arts festival has revealed the first look at part of its artistic lineup for the upcoming event.

From March 28 to 30, the fourth annual celebration will showcase music, art, performances and workshops at ten different downtown venues, aiming to showcase "creativity, community and culture."

"Festivalgoers can look forward to an eclectic lineup of over 50 musical and performing acts, spanning genres from folk and electronic to spoken word, hip hop, world roots and more," reads a press release from Ignite the Arts issued Tuesday.

"With live theatre, dance, exhibitions, and a range of family-friendly programming, Ignite truly offers something for everyone. Experience Penticton’s dynamic community atmosphere as you explore each unique venue and immerse yourself in the excitement of this music and art filled event."

Artists already committed include:

Shirley Gnome, Juno-nominated cabaret-comedy-clown chanteuse

Golden Raisins, collaborative music rooted in improvisation

Charles Ross, Canadian actor and playwright

Chloe Davidson, one of Canada's premier violinists

Balkan Shmalkan, East Vancouver's dance party orchestra

Ellorie McKnight, bilingual singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist

Richard Garvey Trio, a guitar-strumming, banjo-plucking, and sing-along-starting performer

Melawmen Collective, contemporary Indigenous fusion band

Many more will be revealed in the lead up to the festival.

Ignite weekend passes are now on sale for $125, and include a $15 voucher that can be used for merchandise or food and beverage at participating venues. Youth 13-18 can attend for $25 and kids 12 and under can attend free.

For more information and tickets, click here.