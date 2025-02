Photo: Realtor.ca

A prominent roadside winery and fruit stand in Kaleden is on the market for just shy of $2M.

Farm Gate Winery, located at 346 Highway 97, boasts a 4.5-acre plot of land featuring cherry, peach, prune and nectarine trees.

It also has a 1,500 square-foot wine tasting room and fruit stand, a winemaking shop, and a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home.

The winery produces grape and fruit wines on site.

The asking price is $1,999,900.