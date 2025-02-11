RCMP's new Black Hawk helicopter arrives in South Okanagan for first time

Photo: BC RCMP

A recently-announced border patrol Black Hawk helicopter has arrived in the South Okanagan area for the first time Tuesday, say RCMP.

Last week, the RCMP announced it had deployed the new helicopter to patrol the B.C.-U.S. border across the province, specifically targeting activities like smuggling, human trafficking, contraband and illegal crossings.

Today, RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark, senior media relations officer, confirmed it is the first day the Black Hawk is monitoring South Okanagan skies.

Border-adjacent residents should not be alarmed if they see the military helicopter, as it is simply policing at work.

Specific details as to when and where the Black Hawk will be deployed is not forecasted to the public "for operational reasons."

RCMP in B.C. say the Black Hawk pilots will patrol the border to detect, deter and disrupt any illegal border activities with the states of Washington, Idaho and Montana.