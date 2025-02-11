Penticton Hyundai donates $1K to local hospice society

Photo: Contributed Nolan Balfe of Penticton Hyundai presents a cheque to Lisa Schulze with the Penticton & District Hospice Society.

The Penticton & District Hospice Society made a visit last week to Penticton Hyundai to pick up a $1,000 donation to the Penticton & District Hospice Society.

Nolan Balfe, new general manager, signed the cheque and handed over the dealership's donation to the Penticton & District Hospice Society.

Balfe is new to Penticton, and hopes to jump right in to giving back.

“[I want] to help my local community and to work continuously with solid charities where funds are put to a good use," Balfe said.

“[Moog & Friends Hospice House] is a place where people can go and get well cared for.”