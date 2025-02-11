Agricultural conference focused on tree fruit, grape future coming to Penticton

Photo: Contributed

An agricultural conference and trade show is coming to Penticton this week, focused on the tree fruit and grape industries and the challenges they face.

From Feb. 12 to 13, the Southern Interior Horticultural Show from the B.C. Ministry of Agriculture and Food will have panels of expert speakers and sessions covering new technologies, reactions to extreme weather, and more at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

It is presented in partnership with the B.C. Cherry Association, B.C. Fruit Growers’ Association, B.C. Grapegrowers’ Association, B.C. Wine Grape Council, Sustainable Wine Growing B.C., Wine Growers B.C., Okanagan-Kootenay Sterile Insect Release Program, Okanagan Horticulture Advisors Group, Summerland Variety Corp., and Cross-Commodity Leadership Support Project.

There will also be a significant trade show.

"The trade show will be key to providing a forum for organizations to showcase their products and services that support the tree fruit and grape industries in B.C. as well as allow for beneficial networking opportunities," reads the event description.

For more information, a full lineup or to register, click here.