Summerland presenting free swim, skate and more fun Family Day weekend activities

Summerland Recreation has announced a number of free activities over the upcoming Family Day weekend thanks to generous local sponsors.

The Kinsmen Club of Summerland is helping to present:

Free swim on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 2 p.m. to 3:55 p.m. at the Summerland Pool

Free skate admission and skate rental Sunday, Feb. 16 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Summerland Arena

Throughout the whole weekend, Summerland Recreation is hosting its popular annual Family Day Self-Guided Photo Scavenger Hunt.

Download a scavenger hunt page on Friday, Feb. 14 and spend the weekend checking off the fun photo-finding missions.

Paper copies can be picked up at the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre, Summerland Museum, Okanagan Regional Library or True Grain Bakehouse. Downloads will be available on the Summerland Recreation Facebook page or online here.

Families have all weekend to collect photos and submit them, up until submission deadline of Feb. 18. Each photo submitted gets one entry to win a gift card from sponsors Summerland IGA or True Grain Bakehouse.

For more information, reach out to Summerland Recreation at [email protected] or 250-494-0447.