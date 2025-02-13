Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen reminding public of upcoming Family Day closures

Photo: Castanet

As the Family Day long weekend approaches, The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is reminding residents of closures.

On Monday, Feb. 17, the main offices in Penticton, as well as the Okanagan Falls Community Services location, will both be closed.

All three landfills in Penticton, Oliver, OK Falls and the transfer station in Keremeos will be closed.



The Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre will be closed.

The Similkameen Recreation Centre office will also be closed, but the centre itself will be open as usual, and the gym will be open for passholders.

The Similkameen ice rink has extended its season (weather dependent) until Feb. 16.