Steel Panther, Buckcherry announce tour stop in Penticton

Photo: Contributed

Classic metal and hard rock bands Steel Panther and Buckcherry have announced a stop in Penticton this year.

"The Northern Exposure Tour" kicks off in the U.S. this spring and will stop at the South Okanagan Trade and Convention Centre on April 16, 2025.

Tickets for the Penticton show go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m., either online at valleyfirsttix.com or at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC.

General admission starts at $75. The bands will also be offering VIP packages, with more information found here.