Buckcherry, Steel Panther set to play Penticton show

Photo: Live Nation A Californian musical hookup years in the making is headed to Penticton.

A Californian musical hookup years in the making is headed to Penticton.

LiveNation announced Tuesday morning that Steel Panther and Buckcherry are joining together for the 25-stop Northern Exposure Tour, and they're stopping in Penticton April 16. Tickets go on sale Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.

The tour kicks off in the United States on April 11 in Redding, California at the Civic Center before crossing the border into Canada and runs for five weeks before it wraps up back in the U.S. on May 18 in North Towanda, New York at the Riviera Theatre.

Steel Panther made its way on to the music scene with their debut album Feel The Steel when it was originally released on June 8, 2009. The spandex-clad quartet released their debut single “Death To All But Metal” – an anthem that called out the evils of the pop music world while shouting the anthemic line “Heavy Metal’s back.”



Following the January release of the 20-year anniversary deluxe edition of their multi-platinum album 15, Buckcherry will be embarking on this tour in anticipation of their 11th studio album, Roar Like Thunder,set for release on June 13.

Both Steel Panther and Buckcherry will be offering VIP packages and more Information on all tickets can be found at each band’s website.

The Northern Exposure Tour Dates:

Fri Apr 11 – Redding, CA – Redding Civic Auditorium

Sat Apr 12 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort *

Sat Apr 12 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon #

Sun Apr 13 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Live #

Tue Apr 15 - Coquitlam, BC – Great Canadian Casino Vancouver

Wed Apr 16 - Penticton, BC – Penticton Trade and Convention Centre

Fri Apr 18 - Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall

Sat Apr 19 – Ft. McMurray, AB – CNOOC Field House at MacDonald Island Park

Sun Apr 20 – Red Deer, AB – Bo’s Bar #

Tue Apr 22 - Cranbrook, BC - Western Financial Place

Wed Apr 23 - Calgary, AB - Event Centre at Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

Fri Apr 25 - Slave Lake, AB – Multi-Rec Centre

Sat Apr 26 - Bonnyville, AB - Bonnyville & District Centennial Centre

Mon Apr 28 - Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Centre

Tue Apr 29 - Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre

Wed Apr 30 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

Fri May 2 - Thunder Bay, ON - NV Music Hall

Sun May 4 - Sudbury, ON - The Grand

Mon May 5 - Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Concert Hall

Tue May 6 - Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Wed May 7 - Pickering, ON - Pickering Casino Resort

Fri May 9 - London, ON - London Music Hall

Sat May 10 - Waterloo, ON – Maxwell's Concerts & Events

Mon May 12 - Halifax, NS - Light House Arts Centre

Tue May 13 - Moncton, NB – The Molson Canadian Centre at Casino New Brunswick

Wed May 14 - Quebec City, QC – Théâtre Capitole

Fri May 16 - Ottawa, ON – The Bronson

Sat May 17 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine Showroom at del Lago Casino ^

Sun May 18 - North Towanda, NY - Riviera Theatre



* Steel Panther Only

# Buckcherry Only

^ No Kurt Diemer