Locals and visitors alike invited to annual Penticton tourism showcase this spring

Photo: Gord Goble/Visit Penticton

Visit Penticton is pleased to announce the eighth annual TRUE Penticton Experience Market coming this spring.

On Sunday April 6 at the Penticton Trade and Conference Centre, more than 40 local businesses and organizations will display everything they have to offer, from outdoor adventures to theatre to food and beverages, and more.

TRUE stands for "Think Remarkable Unique Experiences," and aims to showcase what makes Penticton special.

“Whether you're a local, a visitor, or just passing through, it's a great way to discover all the exciting events, activities, and attractions in Penticton and the surrounding area," said Alice Simpson with Visit Penticton, in a press release.

"The event was rebranded as an 'experience market' this year, as it is more than just an expo. It's a celebration of our community and the experiences [here]."

There will be a lot to explore including interactive displays, live animals, information on cultural attractions, opportunities to learn about unique experiences, and more.

Plus, there will be a special kids' scavenger hunt, and prizes for attendees and exhibitors.

The event is free to attend and is family-friendly, though attendees are encouraged to bring a food donation to support the Penticton Community Fridge and Pantry, if they are able.

Any tourism businesses interested in setting up a booth should contact [email protected] to learn more.