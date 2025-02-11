Wild bighorn sheep conference aimed at education, conservation coming to Penticton

Photo: Wild Sheep Society of BC

It's not too late to get tickets to the Wild Sheep Society of BC's upcoming expo in Penticton, sharing conservation developments about the species and the challenges it is facing.

From Feb. 22 to 24 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, hear from experts on the wild bighorn sheep from around the Okanagan, Canada and beyond as they grapple with how to keep the keystone species safe during changing times.

WSSBC invested $630,000 last year in projects across the province, working with Indigenous communities and other conservation organizations. They currently have three major projects with the Okanagan Nations Alliance totalling over $300,000 in project costs.

The weekend event will include panels, films, keynote speakers and plenty more educational opportunities, plus two banquets and fundraising live auctions, amongst other social activities.

"It's an experience for anyone that's really interested in the outdoors and especially in the mountains," said Kyle Stelter, CEO Of WSSBC.

"For anyone that's interested in a mountain experience so maybe the backcountry skiers or climbers, or certainly hunters, we're trying to promote this event to encourage people to attend. We have a lot of [vendors] coming up from the United States, so some of the bigger vendors that are sort of well known in the mountain hunting realm."

Registration remains open, with multiple ticketing package levels available. For more information click here.