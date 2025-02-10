Police investigate shooting at Penticton 'problem house'

Photo: Casey Richardson

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

Penticton RCMP are investigating after reports of a shooting Monday morning at a "problem property" in a residential area.

On Feb. 10 just before 10 a.m., police were called to a residence in the 400 block of Winnipeg Street that has a history of being the target of shootings.

No one was found injured, but officers were on scene gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses throughout the day.



"At this time, police believe the shooting was a targeted incident. This incident occurred during daylight hours at a known problem property," reads an RCMP press release issued Monday afternoon.

"Given this is the second shooting at the residence in less than a month, police remain vigilant in monitoring activities associated with the home. Police are actively working to identify and locate those responsible."



The RCMP are planning to bring the property to the attention of the newly-created City of Penticton Public Safety Teams Property Standards Compliance Team.

"This is a multi agency enforcement team mandated to enhance the health, safety and security of communities, including a sense of safety, by addressing properties that generally have significant detrimental impact on surrounding area," explains the press release.

"It is another tool when traditional attempts by any of the city departments have not resulted in changes or improvements."

It is comprised of staff from the Penticton RCMP, City of Penticton Fire Department, bylaw services, and development services, and was established in late January of this year.



"This brazen disregard for public safety is deeply concerning," said Supt. Beth McAndie, Penticton South Okanagan Regional Similkameen Regional Detachment’s commander.

"Ensuring the safety of our community remains our detachment's priority, and we're asking for the public’s assistance in this investigation. If you saw anything suspicious or have any relevant information, please report it to the police."



Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident Monday, or who was driving by the area around the time with dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

ORIGINAL: 10:30 a.m.

There were reportedly several police officers on scene on Winnipeg Street, blocking the road between Wade and Orchard avenues Monday morning.

Witnesses say loud sounds were heard before the police activity.

More to come.