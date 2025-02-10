Local Crime Stoppers warn against online Peavey Mart scam using fake website

Photo: Contributed

Peavey Mart and South Okanagan Crime Stoppers are warning of scam regarding the Canadian company's closing sale amid its recent bankruptcy filing.

In a social media post Monday morning, Crime Stoppers South Okanagan-Similkameen alerted people that scammers are using a fake website to present inauthentic sales of up to 80 per cent off merchandise.

Similarly, Peavey Mart told its customers that fake social media profiles and websites are falsely claiming to be the company.

"Our official website is peaveymart.com, but it is not accepting orders. Our liquidation sales are in-store only," reads a Peavey Mart statement posted to social media.

The company went on to say that it will never ask for credit card payments online or over the phone.

In January, the farm goods retailer said it will be closing all 90 Peavey Mart locations across Canada as well as their six MainStreet Hardware locations due to bankruptcy.

"Always remember, if something looks too good to be true, it usually is," said Crime Stoppers.

Peavey Mart issued the following recommendations if you believe you have been a victim of the scam:

Immediately contact your credit card company to report the fraud.

Work with them to resolve the situation and protect your funds.

Contact your local RCMP department non-emergency line and create a police report.