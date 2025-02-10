Penticton has plenty to offer for unique Valentine's ideas

Photo: BP Aviation

Looking for a Valentine’s Day date beyond chocolates, flowers and dinner? The South Okanagan has you covered.

Take your love to another level with a sightseeing tour with BP Aviation, a flight school located at the Penticton Airport and enjoy around an hour in the sky.

Operating seven days a week (weather dependent on both summer and winter), a tour with BP Aviation typically lasts an hour long.

“The aircraft can take up to three passengers,” said accountable executor and instructor Peter Gibbenhuck.

“We depart Penticton, fly up the valley over Okanagan Lake to Peachland and circle back on the opposite side of the lake southbound to Osoyoos. Then its northbound over Oliver, Okanagan Falls and into Penticton. The route is flexible, depending on what the customer wishes to see.”

The aviation school focuses on training pilots who are now flying for major airlines and beyond, but still offers a unique experience for those looking for something fun.

“Seeing the area from a different perspective for the first time is an amazing experience,” explained Gibbenhuck.

“Sharing that experience with someone else adds to the excitement. Everyone will be wearing a headset to block out the noise but can easily communicate with each other.”

For more information, visit bpaviation.ca.

Are you and your partner both a bit of an adrenaline junkie? Visit Hoodoo Adventures, operating in the South Okanagan since 2007.

For $20 a person, Hoodoo Adventures has an incredible offer called Boulder and Beer. Enjoy a climb on Saturday(s) at Hoodoo Adventures and treat yourself (courtesy of a voucher from Voodoo) at Cannery Brewing Co. after.

Also - “Snowshoe Rentals!” said owner Lyndie Seddon. “Get out in the fresh air and surrounding mountains and take in the beauty of the natural world around us with your special someone.”

Seddon also recommends coming in to purchase a gift certificate, perfect to use when the weather warms up.

For more information, visit hoodooadventures.ca

Warm up during this cold snack and visit locations participating in the Okanagan Hot Chocolate Festival! A little bit food focused because of course you should always pick up a sweet treat with your drinks, the hot drinks still offer a unique date idea from the typical dinner and flowers date.

With 30 businesses in 36 locations across five locations, you’ll have your share of pick to take your date for an unforgettable Valentine’s experience.

In Penticton, you can visit Marmalade Bakery for a caramel hot chocolate, Gratify for for a hot chocolate chai and Still Food Bistro for a butterscotch hot chocolate, as just a few examples.

For more information, including a full list of participating vendors, visit okanaganhotchocolatefest.ca

