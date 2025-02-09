Penticton pub hosts free public skate at Skaha Lake Marina on frozen ice

Contributed Dragonboat Pub

Penticton's Dragonboat Pub has freshly cleared the ice at the Skaha Lake Marina for a free skate on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, the Penticton Fire Department said the lake ice was safe enough for people to be walking and skating on, so the pub staff got to clearing skating space.

The local establishment set up some hockey nets with sticks and pucks for people to use. The rink will be available as long as the ice is safe, operators said.

"There's no boats or anything in the Marina, so there's lots of space," said Keith Corbett, Dragonboat Pub general manager.

"The sun is shining. It's so nice out here today, and you can even hear the commentary from the Super Bowl in the background," Corbett said.

The Dragonboat Pub is hosting a Super Bowl LIX event and prime rib dinner Sunday afternoon.

The event will also include a 50/50 draw and squares with proceeds going to Bannister DK19 Hockey.

Photo: Castanet