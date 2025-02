Photo: Contributed

A 1970s photo of Penticton's Skaha Lake has been making the rounds on Facebook this week.

Earlier this month, the Old Vancouver Series Facebook page shared the colour photo.

The image shows the beach with several people enjoying the water.



Several commenters appreciated how much green was seen in the city was half a century ago.



