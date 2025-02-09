Summerland citizen society asking council to send the budget back to review

Photo: File photo

The Summerland Society for Civic Engagement is going to be asking council to send the budget back to staff to bring the tax increase down on Tuesday.

A group of Summerland residents started the new society aimed at improving civic engagement in their community last summer.

The society said their aim is “to encourage and facilitate spirited discussion and debate, based upon primary source data and documentation, in an effort to better inform decision making and policies in the community of Summerland.”

Director Amie Harbor will be presenting as a delegation during Tuesday evening's meeting.

This Monday the society will also be hosting its first Town Hall Meeting in order to discuss the municipality's 2025 budget.

The district has proposed a 7.25 per cent property tax rate increase for 2025, while also reducing service levels and adding new user-pay elements.

According to the district, the rate increase would see a typical single-family home in the District of Summerland, assessed at $878,808 pay $129.95 more in taxes than they did in 2024.

This includes $31.11 added in for new debt payments for the Prairie Valley Road upgrade.

Topics of concern for the group not only include the budget but also the Alternative Approval Process for proposed loans for two infrastructure upgrades.

In their presentation, the society said there are four reasons to re-evaluate the budget, which are:

Unexpected sewer clarifier cost

Unknown result of the AAP until Feb. 25

Structural issues in budget resulting in only an upward trend

Most importantly, residents are asking for more time to share their ideas for cost savings

The society said they hope to work together to find cost savings, including looking at the park maintenance of Powel Beach, transit costs, the number of staff at the district and costs of the composting project.

Staff will hear from the society on Tuesday.

The municipality has until May 15 to approve the 2025 budget. All public formal comments should be sent to [email protected].